An appeal has been launched to find anyone who might have seen two teenagers before their bodies were found in a Dorset nature reserve.

The teenagers - a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man - were found dead at Bothenhampton Reservoir, in Wych Hull, on Tuesday (January 25).

Dorset Police says their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and their next of kin have been informed.

The force has been referred to the police to watchdog after the deaths due to prior police contact.

A fresh appeal for information has been released today (January 28) to try to find anyone who may have seen the teenagers before they died or have information about what happened.

At the request of their families, the identities of the two teenagers is not being released before an inquest is formally opened.

But the girl is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. Police say she had dark brown hair which was shoulder length and brown eyes.

She was wearing black and white trainers, light grey tracksuit bottoms, a pink scarf and a navy Puffa-style jacket.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He had short, dark hair, a short beard and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing brown lace-up boots, light grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured T-shirt and a dark navy hooded parka coat that had a brown patch on the left arm.

They may have been carrying a pale green Nike bag.

Detective Sergeant Simon Lee, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young people who tragically died.“As is normal in these cases, we are now making enquiries on behalf of the coroner’s office to establish the circumstances of the deaths. Therefore, we are appealing for information from the public to help us piece together the two young people’s movements prior to their tragic deaths."

He said police are "particularly interested" to hear from anyone who saw them in the Bridport and West Bay area between Saturday 22 January and Tuesday 25 January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220014243.