A charity shop in Tewkesbury has been badly damaged after thieves broke in.

The burglars took donated items, including high-end horse riding gear, and ransacked the premises in the early hours of Thursday (January 27).

Cotswold RDA supports disabled adults and children by offering therapy horse riding sessions.

The charity said staff have been left shocked and upset by the break in.

The thieves smashed windows and damaged shelving as they searched for items to steal

The charity shop is on Tewkesbury's High Street where is has been open less than a year, first welcoming customers in July 2021.

In a post on Facebook, Cotswold RDA said "Lots of the beautiful donations of riding jackets and other clothing have been stolen.

"Every item in the shop has been donated by local people who want to support the costs of making a difference to Gloucestershire people living with disabilities. The front door has been smashed, till broken and damage to the display units.

"We will be back open as soon as possible and look forward to welcoming back our customers."

A donation page set up by the charity following the break in has so far raised more than £800.