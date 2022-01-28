Play video

People in Shepton Mallet have planted trees in the shape of a crown to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The project is part of the 'Queen's Green Canopy' project, which is seeing communities planting trees across the country as part of the celebrations of her 17 years on the throne.

Garden designer Angela Morley said: "For each decade, we'll have three people plant a tree each and starting with under-10s, 10-20-year-olds, 20-30-year-olds, up to 70-year-olds.

"There will be mown paths around each tree and will create a crown effect, so it'll look a bit like a crown. We're going to call it Crown Copse."

Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Annie Maw (far left) says the project is a great way of commemorating the jubilee

Annie Maw is the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, the queen's representative in the county. She said: "We want to show that the country really cares about our Queen.

"It's good for the county to plant trees and it's a community thing which brings us all together.

"I think in every way, it's a very good project, and I really am thrilled that that's what Prince Charles thought would be a good way of commemorating his mother's reign."

People aged across seven decades took part in the tree-planting

The Queen's Green Canopy was launched in 2021 by The Prince of Wales, who planted a tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Around 1,100 trees have now been planted in Somerset as part of the project.