A man has been jailed for three years and six months for possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply in Weston-super-Mare.

Kyle Cox, 23, of no fixed abode, was seen to discard a bag full of the Class A drugs in with an estimated street value of £440.

Police issued a public appeal to trace him after the court issued a warrant for his arrest in September 2021.On Monday (January 25), he appeared before Bristol Crown Court and admitted committing the offences which took place in April 2020.