A man from Cornwall has been jailed for life after he killed his girlfriend by stabbing her in the eye after a "campaign of violence".

Lee Kendall, 43, was found guilty of murdering 48-year-old Michaela Hall at their home in Charlotte Close, Truro.

Following a trial at Truro Crown Court, Kendall was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 21 years, by Mr Justice Garnham.

The court heard how Ms Hall had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Kendall repeatedly during their relationship.

Michaela was found dead at her home on 1 June after police received reports of a possible assault. A forensic post-mortem confirmed she had sustained a stab wound to her right eye and brain, and also had a number of bruises and injuries to her face.

The court heard Michaela was fatally attacked on May 31 and Kendall then left the house on June 1 to try and buy drugs in Truro city centre. He was arrested on June 2 in Boscawen Street and taken into custody for questioning. He was later charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, senior investigating officer, said “Michaela suffered repeated assaults by Kendall whose campaign of violence and intimidation prevented her from accessing help and breaking the cycle of abuse.

“Michaela wanted to help Kendall, she gave him a home and he took advantage of her nature and support by repeatedly beating her during the course of their relationship and ultimately killing her.

Lee Kendall, who was found guilty of killing Michaela Hall Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Despite Kendall’s continuous lies and attempts to avail himself of any responsibility, a thorough and detailed investigation by determined officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team yielded the evidence to disprove his deceit.

“I would like to commend the investigation and prosecution team as well as members of the public who came forward to assist the police and ensure justice was done.

"We send our deepest condolences to Michaela’s family, who have demonstrated extreme dignity throughout the investigation and proceedings. I hope today’s outcome will bring some small comfort to them.”

Domestic abuse takes many forms and can happen to anyone. If you see the signs please get help from the police or other agencies. If you're in danger call 999, or in a non-emergency email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101. You can also report incidents anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at - crimestoppers-uk.org

If you do not wish to involve the police in the first instance, Devon & Cornwall Police works with a number of partner agencies that can support you:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline (24 hrs) 0808 2000 247

National Men’s Advice Line (Respect) 0808 8010327

Devon Helpline 0345 155 1074

Cornwall Helpline 0300 777 4777

Plymouth Helpline 0800 458 2558

Torbay helpline 0800 916 1474