A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A303 near Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The incident happened at around 2.20am this morning (January 28) and the road remains closed.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital after suffering a serious head injury but later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The A303 between the A345 and the A360 is expected to remain closed for some time while police carry out investigations.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and follow a diversion set up by Highways England.

What diversions are in place for A303 closure?

They say eastbound travellers should follow the hollow square diversion symbols on road signs, while those travelling westbound should follow the hollow circle diversion symbols on road signs.

Police are also asking for anyone who was on the A303 at the time and may have witnesses the incident to contact them on 101.