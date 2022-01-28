Pensioner stabbed his wife to death at their home in Somerset

A pensioner with "significant" mental illness who stabbed his wife to death at their Somerset home has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Hugh Webber, now 79, killed his wife Angela at their home in Dunster on 29 October 2020.

Police and paramedics were called to St Georges Street at about 3am that morning where the 77-year-old was found dead.

After admitting to police officers at the scene he had stabbed his wife multiple times, Webber was arrested.

He was found unfit to stand trial in a criminal court after psychiatric assessment.

Instead, a two-day trial of facts in his absence began on Thursday 27 January at Bristol Crown Court where it was found he did kill his wife.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, senior investigating officer in the case, said: "This was a case where a man experiencing a significant mental illness has killed his wife, causing devastation for her family.

"The circumstances are deeply tragic and our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with them at this immensely difficult time.

"The hospital order imposed on Hugh Webber will ensure he receives the medical care he requires, while ensuring the public are kept safe", he added.