Green energy company Ecotricity has revealed revised plans for an eco park and a five thousand seater football stadium for Forest Green Rovers.

The new development will sit close to junction 13 of the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The all-wooden stadium already has outline planning permission and the club claim it will be the 'lowest carbon football stadium in the world'.

But earlier versions proved controversial with concerns over the impact on the landscape and traffic in the area close to the village of Eastington.

The club's current home is at the New Lawn in Nailsworth, almost eight miles away.

The 'eco park' will include the stadium, as well as business premises Credit: Ecotricity

Ecotricity owner Dale Vince said the development will benefit the local area.

"It's a world class piece of architecture- the stadium- the green tech business park is exactly what we need. It's our future, it's our future economy, the green economy.

"It's our next industrial revolution, it's how we fight the climate crisis and to create sustainable jobs.

"To have that here in one place, I think the gain to the local economy is 150 million pounds a year as well as 5000 jobs which is intrinsic to that. I mean, there's nothing about it that's not good for the local economy or local people."

The site also will feature 38,000 square metres of office space and 18,000 square metres of industrial space, designed to host companies working in the zero carbon economy.

Ground work has already begun, but construction will only start after archaeologists on site have finished the excavation of a Roman villa.