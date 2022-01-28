A dolphin had to be rescued after becoming stuck in a mud bank in a creek off the River Dart.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and the coastguard were both called to Old Mill Creek on Thursday (January 27) after receiving reports the animal was stuck in the centre.

In the end, two coastguard crews - one from Dartmouth and one from Prawle Point - and a Dart RNLI Lifeboat crew all assisted the BDMLR in the rescue.

Once freed, the dolphin was re-floated into the centre channel of the creek when it was able to swim into the river.

Everyone who took part in the rescue made it to dry land, only to receive reports from a lifeboat crew to say the dolphin was heading in the wrong direction and risked beaching itself again.

Eventually, the team was able to recover the dolphin again and take it out to deeper water.

In a statement, the coastguard said: "A short time after we had regrouped on dry land the lifeboat reported seeing the dolphin attempt to beach itself again at the entrance to the Creek.

"After consultation with the BDMLR the lifeboat crew were able to recover it take it out into deep water where it was released again."

Coastguard crews worked with the RNLI and the BDMLR to bring the dolphin to safety Credit: BPM Media

The coastguard advises anyone who comes across a trapped dolphin not to touch it but to call the coastguard right away.

"If you discover a “Royal Fish” washed up (Dolphins, Porpoises, Whales, & Sturgeon)," they said, "do not touch it as they can carry infectious diseases which can be easily transferred to humans.

"Please also keep children and dogs away and phone the coastguard."