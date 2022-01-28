"Significant" damage was caused to some toilets in Ashton Gate stadium following a football match, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police have released photographs of the damage as part of an appeal for information.

The force says significant damage was caused to the toilets in the Atyeo Stand following a match between Bristol City and Cardiff City on Saturday (January 22).

Police are investigating the criminal damage Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A police appeal for information has been released today (January 28).

Anyone who saw the damage being caused, or has information on who was responsible, should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222018809.