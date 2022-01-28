Dartmoor Zoo is offering people the unique opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex.

In a bid to help people get rid of any "negative energy" in time for Valentine's Day, everyone will be able to name one of the insects in honour of someone else.

This could be someone special or someone not so special from your past, zoo staff have said.

For a £5 donation, anyone who takes part will also receive a certificate they can keep featuring the chosen name.

A spokesperson from the zoo said: "If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy.

"All proceeds will help our charity continue the amazing care we provide to our animals, whilst supporting our vital conservation efforts."

