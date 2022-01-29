Credit: The festival usually sees around 65,000 people attend per day.

Cheltenham Festival is set to return in March with four days of racing for spectators to enjoy.

The event is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and usually sees at least 65,000 people head to Cheltenham Racecourse on each day of the event.

Last year only a handful of people were allowed at Prestbury Park due to Covid restrictions - but this year, organisers hope things will largely be back to normal.

Here's all you need to know about the Cheltenham Festival 2022

When is Cheltenham Festival 2022?

Four days of racing are planned from Tuesday 15 March to Friday 18 March.

There will be 28 races featuring the best jockeys in Britain and Ireland.

Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

What times are the races at Cheltenham Festival 2022

Day one

13:30 - The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race

14:10 - The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase

14:50 - The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase

15:30 - The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 - The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race

16:50 - The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race

17:30 - The National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Steeple Chase

Day 2

13:30 - The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Race

14:10 - The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 - The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race)

15:30 - The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

16:10 - The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:50 - The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

17.30 - The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race)

Day 3

13:30 - The Marsh Novices’ Chase

14:10 - The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race)

14:50 - The Ryanair Steeple Chase

15:30 - The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 - The Paddy Power Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase)

16:50 - The Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Day 4

13:30 - The JCB Triumph Hurdle

14:10 - The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle Race

14:50 - The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race

15:30 - The Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase

16:10 - The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Steeple Chase

16:50 - The Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Steeple Chase

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

A group of ladies from Bristol on an outing to Cheltenham Festival Credit: David Jones/PA Wire.

How much are tickets to Cheltenham Festival - and how much do they cost?

Tickets are available from The Jockey Club, which owns 15 of Britain's most famous racecourses - including Cheltenham.

Tickets available for the first three days start from £40 and will grant you access to the Best Mate Enclosure. Organisers say it promises an "atmosphere like no other" with "arguably with the best views of the racing directly opposite the main grandstand and adjacent to the finish line".

The cheapest tickets currently available for the final day - Gold Cup Day - on The Jockey Club’s website are in the Club Enclosure and cost £215.

Walk-up tickets will be available for race days which have not already sold out unless when specified otherwise on the website.

Organisers have confirmed in the event you cannot attend the race day, you are permitted to transfer your ticket to another person.

Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

What are the Covid rules at Cheltenham Festival 2022?

Spectators aged 18 and over will be required to hold a valid NHS Covid pass or be in possession of valid communication providing proof of one of the following:

The attendee is double vaccinated with an approved vaccine

The attendee has tested and registered a negative on a Lateral Flow or PCR test within the last 48 hours and ideally within 12 hours.

Proof of medical exemption through the NHS COVID Pass App

The attendee is exempt on the basis of medical exemption or clinical trial participation

Organisers say they recommend wearing face coverings in enclosed and crowded areas – with additional face masks available on the entrance to the racecourse.