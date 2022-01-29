Organisers of Glastonbury festival have announced they will be giving budding musicians the opportunity to perform on stage this year.

After being cancelled for two years in a row due to Covid, festival-goers will flock to the Somerset village of Pilton from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June to enjoy a long-awaited long weekend of music.

And this year, the festival will be offering new acts from the UK and Ireland to enter a competition to compete for a spot on one of the main stages at Worthy Farm.

The winners of the competition - which is free to enter - will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize to help take their songwriting and performing further after the festival.

How to enter the Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition

Acts from any musical genre are able to enter, but it is only for one week from 9am on Monday 31 January until 5pm Monday 7 February 2022.

You will need to supply a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live, which can be from your bedroom.

Applications to the competition can be made on the festival's website.