Man arrested following racist abuse at Swindon Town FA Cup match

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reports of racist abuse during Swindon Town's FA Cup match earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was arrested this morning on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The local man has now been taken to Gablecross, where he remains in custody.

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation following Swindon Town's match against Manchester City on Friday January 7th.

The incident reportedly occurred in the corner between the Town End and the Don Rogers stand, where the ITV punditry had been set up.

Supt Phil Staynings said: “Racial abuse of any kind will never be tolerated by Wiltshire Police.

“We have worked closely with the football club, who share our strong stance on this, and would like to thank them for their support in our ongoing investigation.

“We continue to encourage people to report these types of incidents and I’m pleased that my officers have been relentless in securing this positive arrest.

“We will continue to work with the club to stamp out hate crime of any kind that spoils matches for the majority of supporters.”

Anyone who has experienced or witnesses racial abuse is encouraged to report it to the force online.