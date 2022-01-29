Pubs in Devon, Cornwall and Wiltshire have all been named among the best 50 gastropubs in the UK.

West Country pubs make up a fifth of the list, with 10 pubs in the region being recognised as being some of the best places to eat in the country.

The Mariners, in Rock in Cornwall, was the highest-ranking pub in the region - coming in at number nine.

But Devon saw the most pubs recognised, with six of the county's gastropubs making the list.

Top 50 Gastropubs publisher Chris Lowe said the list provides "a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK".

He added: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year."

The Mariners - Rock, Cornwall

The Mariners in Rock was taken over by celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth and his wife Emma in 2019.

Head chef Joe Rozier is responsible for the brigade of chefs who consistently produce dishes to a high standard throughout service.

It came in at number nine on the list.

The Cornish Arms - Tavistock, Devon

This Devon pub run by husband and wife duo John and Emma Hooker came in at number 14 on the list.

It has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand - which recognises good quality, good value restaurants - for the past six years.

Top 50 Gastropubs says it serves up "unpretentious, mouth-watering dishes".

Pyne Arms - Barnstaple, Devon

Ellis Pannell, of the Pyne Arms

This east Devon pub was once a village post office before being given a new lease of life and is now known as a "proper country pub", according to the gastropub guide.

The family-run pub in Exmoor National Park prides itself on offering "good honest" food. It ranked as number 16 on the list.

The Masons Arms - Knowstone, Devon

The Masons Arms pub ranked at number 22 on the list.

This village pub has been Michelin starred for an impressive 16 years in a row and serves up a seasonal and ever-changing menu.

It ranked at 22 on the list.

The Longs Arms - South Wraxall, Wiltshire

This country pub has shot up the list - it was ranked as number 40 in 2020 but now sits at 24.

The pub has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand four times and the gastropub list says it specialises in serving up seasonal food in a "relaxed environment".

The Swan - Bampton, Devon

The Swan pub is known for its locally-sourced food

This pub claims to be the oldest in the area and is just a stone's throw away from Exmoor National Park.

It is run by husband and wife team Paul and Donna Berry, who are dedicated to sourcing local and regional produce to feed their customers.

It came in at 25 on the list.

The Five Bells Inn - Cullompton, Devon

This pub came in at number 35 on the list, with judges saying it offers a mixture of fine dining and traditional pub classics.

"Head chef, Charlotte Vincent, oversees an impressive menu put together with expertise and great skill," the list adds.

St Kew Inn - Bodmin, Cornwall

This pub was praised for its "cosy log fires, outstanding food and beautiful secluded gardens" which saw it rank at 36.

It sits in the Cornish countryside close to north Cornwall's breathtaking coastline.

The Castle Inn - Castle Combe, Wiltshire

This rustic pub made its debut on the list this year, coming in at number 37.

Castle Combe is known as one of the most beautiful villages in the West Country, having been named the prettiest in the UK many times.

Castle Combe is famous for being one of the prettiest villages in the UK Credit: PA

This pub was built in the 12th century but has been lovingly restored, now focusing on simple but delicious food and drink.

The Cadleigh Arms - Tiverton, Devon (48)

Over the past three decades the pub has become known for making use of the quality produce available on its doorstep. It has been in the list for the past two years and now sits at 48.

It is owned by Nicholas Hack and Tina King and has also been crowned the most dog-friendly pub in the region.