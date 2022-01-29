Woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in the Forest of Dean

A woman in her 30s has died following a car crash in the Forest of Dean.

Two cars collided on the B4228 between the villages of Sling and St Braivels at around 5pm yesterday evening (January 28).

Emergency services attended and the road was closed overnight.

The woman, who was driving a Mini, died at the scene. Her next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remains in hospital.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.