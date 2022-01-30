Bristol's Slapstick Festival makes a return to the city attracting 5,000 people

Bristol's annual Slapstick festival has come to a close today after almost two decades of laughter.

The event is in its 18th year and has attracted five thousand people over the five days.

Comedian, actor and impressionist Jon Culshaw was on stage at St George in the city being questioned by writer and comedian Richard Herring.

Jon Culshaw is one of a raft of the nation's top comics who have performed in the city since the festival opened on Wednesday including David Mitchell, Lee Mack, Bill Oddie and Lucy Porter.

Comedian David Mitchell made his Slapstick debut Credit: David Nelson

Events took place at a number of venues including Bristol Cathedral, the Redgrave Theatre, St George’s Bristol and the Watershed.

Slapstick 2022 is celebrating its 18th year. It is Britain’s leading festival of silent, vintage and classic screen comedy.

The first Slapstick took place in Bristol in 2005 and it has returned to the city every year since.

In 2021 the whole festival went online because of the pandemic.

Festival Director Chris Daniels said: "We really feel like it's become a Bristol institution. I don't really feel like it's so much mine or Slapstick's.

"It's more like it belongs to the people of Bristol who have championed it and keep coming back year after year."

"Before it started there were all kinds of concerns about are we going to be able to do it live, are we going to be ok and it's been fantastic. We've had around 5,000 altogether at different venues.

"The message we are getting from people is, we are back and Slapstick is back.