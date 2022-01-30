The family of a woman who who died in a two-vehicle collision have described her as "the life and soul of the party".

Terri-Ann Marshall, aged 36 and a mother-of-two, lost her life after the crash on the B4228 near Sling in the Forest of Dean at about 17:15 on Friday evening (28 January).

The fatal collision involved a red Mini and a blue Fiesta.

'Devoted mum, cherished daughter, much loved sister and loving partner'

Her family said: “She was a larger than life character who lit up the room wherever she went”.

"It is with great sadness that we announce our beautiful daughter Terri-Ann was tragically taken from us on Friday 28 January 2022.

"Terri was a devoted mum to her two beautiful girls, a cherished daughter of Helen and Ian, much loved sister to Lou and Kate, and loving partner of Will.

"Anyone who knew Terri knows that she was a larger than life character who lit up the room wherever she went. She was the life and soul of the party.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support. We are absolutely heartbroken."

Police have arrested three people in connection with the fatal collision.

Two people have been released on police bail with conditions and one released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with Terri's family and friends at this difficult time."