Female pedestrian dies following collision with van in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed a woman who was injured in a collision in Downend, Bristol has now died in hospital.The incident happened on Chestnut Road at around 9.50am on Friday (January 28).

The woman was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a van, as the driver pulled into an off-road parking area.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said ''Our thoughts are with her relatives, who are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.''Officers want to hear from anyone who saw or have any dashcam footage of the collision, or of the van or the woman who was wearing a pink coat, in the moments beforehand.If you can help, police say you should call 101 and give the police reference 5222022479.