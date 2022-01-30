Increasing concerns about welfare of missing man from Cheltenham

There are growing concerns about the welfare of a missing man from Cheltenham who has recently had medical treatment and has not been for more than two days.

27-year-old Chris was last seen in the areas of Sandford Street and Sandford Park on foot around 3am on Friday (January 28).

He has not been since and his family have reported him missing. Police say they are increasingly worried about his welfare.

Chris was wearing a grey sweatshirt, trainers and dark jeans. He did not have a coat with him at the time.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of an athletic build, with short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and a piercing in his left ear with an inch-long barbell earring.

Police say he also has a bloodshot eye due to recently having undergone medical treatment.

Chris likes to visit Cleeve Hill, but also has links to Cornwall and London.

Gloucestershire Police say anyone who knows about his whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote incident 125 of 29 January.

If you can see him at the time of calling, police say you should phone 999.