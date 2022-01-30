Play video

Watch Max Walsh's report.

Four men in Bath are preparing to become the first Jamaican Bobsled Team in 24 years at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

In the height of the pandemic they were training by pushing a Mini Cooper around, but the team are now putting the finishing touches on their preparation at the University of Bath.

"It's been four years of hard graft to achieve what we've achieved," the team's pilot, Shanwayne Stephens, said.

"It's fantastic that we're not only about to represent ourselves but represent Jamaica and everybody that loves Cool Runnings as well."

The 1993 comedy film was inspired by the Jamaican Bobsled Team's first ever appearance in the games back in 1988.

And this year's team hopes their story will also become a source of inspiration

"I remember one point somebody saw us pushing a Mini around and they ran across to help," team member Nimroy Turogott told ITV News.

He said they couldn't believe they were preparing for the Olympics.

In qualifying for the games, the team has beaten some of the top sides in the world and they have ambitions to do better than any other Jamaican team before them.

Their coach says that they have already succeeded in many ways by being a part of the games.

"The success for me is to go there, to allow them to be on a platform against the world's best," coach Mark Silva said.

"For me, it's not about position. You go and you can only affect what you can affect so do your best and what will be, will be."