Man arrested on suspicion of four counts of GBH following assault in Malmesbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of GBH following an assault in Malmesbury.

The incident happened on High Street shortly before 1am on Sunday (January 30).

Wiltshire Police say a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered a serious injury to his face.

Two men in their 20s, and a man in his 30s, were also assaulted during the incident, although their injuries were not as serious.

Two of these men required hospital treatment for their injuries.

A man in his 30s from London has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of GBH and was taken into custody at Gablecross, Swindon.

Duty Inspector Gareth Edwards: ''This was a nasty assault which has left two men requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Extensive enquiries are currently ongoing, however I am pleased that we have been able to swiftly arrest one individual, who remains in custody for questioning.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident who has not already spoken to police.”

Police say if you have any information, you should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220010330.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111