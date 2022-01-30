The goats roaming around Bristol to keep green spaces tidy

Play video

Dozens of goats are roaming around Bristol as part of a sustainable initiative to keep the city's green spaces tidy while also producing milk and meat.

Four of the animals have recently been introduced near the M32 in Stoke Park, and can be seen ambling round the historic gun batteries.

Their only job is to clear overgrown shrub-land and keep the brambles at bay, so the land can be used to grow other food and plants.

It is part of a scheme begun by the Street Goat project in 2016, whose founders describe it as an 'urban goat-farming cooperative'.

The project works with Bristol City Council and aims to connect the city's communities to 'sustainable food production and regenerative land management'.

But the goats in Stoke Park are now also proving themselves to be a hit online, as well as effective at looking after the land.

The goats in Bristol have proven to be hugely popular, with many photos of them being shared online. Credit: Street Goat.

The animals were introduced to the area in December and have been given nicknames by passers-by. Photos of them milling near the base of the BT tower have also been repeatedly shared across social media.

Carol Laslett, who looks after the goats as part of Street Goat, said: "If we had a penny even for every photo, goat photo, that had been taken up [in Stoke Park], we'd be very well off.

"So, yes, they love it - and also, it is an iconic site."

The tribe are looked after by the team at Street Goat, which relies on selling meat, milk as well as volunteers.

The scheme is partly funded by people who pay for the milk provided by the female goats and ultimately by those who buy the meat when the goats are slaughtered.

But with 40 goats currently spread out around the city, the scheme is also supported by the generosity of volunteers and Street Goat welcomes people to join the project as a 'part-time goat farmer'.

Newly retired university administrator Mary Dobbing looks after the animals. She said: "I never would have imagined that my entire life would be taken over by goats.

"They are very engaging animals, they are great fun to work with and they give so much.

"They have attitude, they're strong animals, but they give a lot back: they're very affectionate."

Anyone interested in becoming involved with the city's goats should visit the Street Goat website.