Two men have been arrested following a large incident of disorder in Plymouth that left one person requiring hospital treatment.

Police say two groups of men fought in New George Street, Plymouth around 4:30pm on Friday (January 28th).

Officers say they believe there was an earlier disorder between the same groups of men around 4pm outside the Theatre Royal on Royal Parade.

Two men were arrested at the scene of the second disorder and are helping police with their enquiries.

Detectives are now seeking to identify the men involved and say anyone with any information should call 101 and quote crime number CR/008114/22.