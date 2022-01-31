A deaf woman was punched in the face and verbally abused during an unprovoked road rage incident in Gloucestershire.

Gloucester Police say the woman was driving down the A433 near Westonbirt Arboretum at around 6.55am this morning (31 January) when a motorcycle pulled out behind her.

She continued driving before pulling over to stop for medical reasons where the motorist then followed behind and "confronted" her.

Police say the woman was punched in the face leaving swelling, bruises and reddening.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The woman is deaf and tried to explain why she had pulled over before the man swung her car door open and became verbally abusive.

"He then punched her in the face leaving swelling, bruises and reddening.

"The motorcyclist drove off in the direction of Didmarton and was described as being a white man who was wearing dark clothing and had a black cross tattoo on his right middle knuckle."

The woman has been taken to hospital so her injuries can be assessed.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who has dashcam footage.

Information can be given by calling 101 or submitted online via an online form and quoting incident 126 of 31 January.