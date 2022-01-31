Funeral service held for former West Country journalist Ron Bendell

Play video

Watch Jacquie Bird's report

A funeral service for the much-loved West Country weatherman and journalist Ron Bendell was held in Devon today (31 January).

Mr Bendell died at his home at Bondleigh, near Winkleigh in Devon in December aged just 67.

Many friends and former colleagues of Ron turned out to pay their respects to him before going to his local pub, the Duke of York at Iddesleigh, to celebrate his life.

Paying tribute to her former colleague and friend, West Country presenter Alison Johns said journalism was a career set in stone for the incredibly talented wordsmith.

"He was the most natural broadcaster I've ever met", she said.

"Lots of us spent years learning how to do things - practising it - but he just did it. He wrote beautifully and he talked to the camera beautifully."

Ron was recruited as weatherman when West Country television won the ITV franchise and his reports on the foot-and-mouth crisis won him a Royal Television Society award.

But he was not just a weatherman throughout his career, but a presenter, journalist and documentary and film maker.

Julie Skentelbery, former West Country Television reporter and friend of Ron fondly remembered his devil-may-care attitude in life.

"He would say things on air that most of us would be terrified to do", she said.

"It brought in complaints but it also brought that authenticity and so many people loved him. Including me."