A school in Dorset will teach pupils the art of 'knob throwing' after the county's traditional festival was cancelled for a third year in a row.

Knob-throwing contests typically involve competitors hurling a Dorset knob – a hard biscuit – as far as they can.

The event, which was due to take place on May 1 alongside the Frome Valley Food Festival, was called off after becoming too big for organisers to manage.

But the Prince of Wales School in Dorchester has now revealed plans to teach its students about the sport to celebrate and preserve its unique history.

Headteacher Gary Spracklen explained: “The Dorset knob biscuit is part of our local cultural heritage.

"It’s something to be celebrated and each year many of our children enjoy attending the Dorset Knob Throwing Festival.

"With the festival cancelled, for the third year in a row, we don’t want our children to miss out.

"That’s why we will be bringing Dorset knob throwing to the curriculum and hosting our very own Dorset knob throwing event for families here at The Prince of Wales School”.

Mr Spracklen also hinted at hosting a school version of the content in future.

“It would be great to see other schools locally embracing the Dorset knob and hosting their own throwing events", he added.

"Perhaps we could set up a Dorset knob throwing schools league with home and away fixtures? I’d love to hear from any schools that would like to get involved”.

Limbering up before the throw: Dorset's annual Knob Throwing Contest Credit: DorsetKnobThrowing.com

What is a Dorset knob?

The Dorset knob was first introduced before 1860 when the Moores family started baking in West Dorset, according to Moores biscuit-maker.

After the day’s bread baking was finished, it was the custom to make Dorset knobs by adding butter and sugar to the leftover dough and hand rolling them into small buttons.

They were then baked in the heat of the bread oven to dry them out like rusks.

The Dorset knob was originally named after hand-sewn Dorset Knob buttons that were still being made in the last revival of the once-thriving cottage industry.

What are the rules of Dorset knob throwing?

The rules for a knob throwing contest are: