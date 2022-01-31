Emergency services are advising motorists to avoid a section of the M5 near Bristol after it was closed following an overnight collision.

The road is closed northbound between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon).

It is expected to remain closed into the morning rush hour while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened just after 12am on 31 January.

The B3133 Kenn Road is also closed in both directions.Road users have been advised to find alternative routes.

There is a diversion (follow the solid triangle) via the A370 towards Bristol and the A4 to rejoin the M5 in Avonmouth at junction 18. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101, quoting reference number 5 of 31 January.