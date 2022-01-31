Paloma Faith to headline Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza

Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will be headlining the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza concert this year.

This popular festival, which will take place on August 6, will also include European brass band the Black Dyke Bress Band, with a further special guest still to be announced.

Festival founder Michael Eavis said: “We’re so pleased to announce that the wonderful Paloma Faith will be headlining the Extravaganza this coming summer.

"The evening will begin with the famous Black Dyke Brass Band. You may remember their appearance in 2017 which was totally remarkable.”

Tickets are on sale now, costing £40 for adults and £20 for children aged up to 16. Any remaining tickets will cost £45 / £25 on the gate.

Information on the event and how to buy tickets can be found on the Abbey's website.

What is the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza?

The Glastonbury Extravaganza is one of three events organised by Michael Eavis and the Glastonbury Festival each year. It has been in the Glastonbury Abbey in Somerset since 1996 and is held as a 'thank you' to local people from Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis.

The event started life as a Classical concert – expanding out to three days and moving more into a mixture of classic, pop and rock.

The other two events are the Glastonbury Festival and the Pilton Party, which is Glastonbury Festival’s annual ‘thank you’ fundraising gig for villagers, workers and local people.

When is Glastonbury Festival this year?

Glastonbury Festival always takes place on the final weekend of June. Traditionally it has a 'fallow year' every five years to allow the land to rest.

In 2022, the event will take place from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.