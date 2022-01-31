Police in Dorset would like to hear from a woman who rescued a seagull after it was shot by someone using a catapult.

Officers were called to Weymouth Avenue in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon (January 30), after a group of teenagers were seen shooting at a gull.

The injured bird was taken to the vets by a member of the public.

They spoke to the boys and girls and seized a catapult from a teenage boy.

PC Paul Diffey, of Dorchester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This happened in a busy area and I would therefore ask anyone who witnessed anything to please come forward."

Police would like to speak to the woman who took the injured seagull to the vets (file photo). Credit: PA

PC Diffey added: “I am appealing to motorists who were travelling along Weymouth Avenue around the relevant time to please check their dashcam for any footage to help our enquiries.

“Finally, I would be keen to speak to the woman who helped by taking the injured seagull to the vet as she may have important information to assist my investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Dorset Police on 101, quoting incident number 55220017140.