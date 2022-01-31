Play video

Watch Cari Davies' report

A group of puppies are being trained to one day find missing people, locate criminals and deal with disorderly crowds at large events.

Devon and Cornwall Police have recruited the adorable 13-week-old puppies to start their police dog training.

The three German Shepherd puppies - called Baxter, Rex and Jax - are all brothers who arrived to Devon in December as part of the force's puppy development programme.

While they are each living with their own volunteer carer, they have recently been reunited as their training sessions get underway at the Middlemoor headquarters.

Once trained, the dogs will be used in the force for a huge variety of tasks.

Canine development officer Paul Glennon said: "They'll be used for searching for missing and vulnerable people, for criminals who have made off from scenes of crime. They'll do lots of PR school visits, deal with disorderly crowds at football matches.

He added: "I'm really pleased with this latest three. They look like they're going to be really good police dogs."

Siblings Jax (top left), Baxter (top right) and Rex (bottom) Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Before the puppies officially join the force and get assigned to their police handler, they are looked after by community volunteers for for up to 12 months.

They go to the their foster carers when they are about eight weeks-old and are given basic training for the next year before they start their course.

Volunteer puppy walkers Michelle and Paul told ITV News it is always difficult when the time comes when it comes time to say goodbye.

Trainers say all three of the dogs are performing very well in their sessions with the handlers.

"My two younger sons tend to get quite upset when they have to go", Michelle said.

She is looking after one of the three brothers, and said: "If we could have a dog like this every time we do it we'd have more of them."

Despite the sadness of saying goodbye, Michelle says it is a rewarding experience which she takes part in each year.

"It is something you can do year after year if you've got the time. I would recommend it", she said.