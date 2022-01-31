An urgent appeal has been issued after a missing woman’s car was found parked at a beach in Cornwall.

Caroline Fisher was reported missing from the Cheltenham area and last seen on the Roseland Peninsula on January 28.

Police have said they are concerned for the 62-year-old’s welfare and want anyone who sees Ms Fisher to call 999 immediately.

Her turquoise Mini Cooper was discovered at Porthcurnick Beach.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4ins, slim build with short, dark hair.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "If you have seen Caroline, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0172 of 30/01/2022.

"Please also call if you have any information which may help us locate Caroline."