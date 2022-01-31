Residents of a Devon village have voted against changing a controversial street name following concerns it is offensive.

Lifton Parish Council launched a consultation on whether the name of Darkey Lane should be changed following a complaint made by two visitors to the village.

Out of the 17 households who received a hand-delivered public consultation letter, 14 responses were received.

Of those, 11 households voted to keep the existing name and three households voted to change it.

The council unanimously accepted the consultation result and resolved to close the complaint with no further action being taken.

The consultation letter sent to residents explained that two visitors, one of whom is of Caribbean heritage, were 'shocked and extremely upset' upon seeing the road name.

Darkey Lane was historically a sunken and tree-lined dark road. Over the years and with the use of local Devonshire dialect, it became known as ‘Darkey Lane’.

The consultation process has been criticised by a resident who has lived in west Devon for 25 years.

Lisa Veysey said: "While it is a relief to know that the name was not derived from prejudicial origins, nevertheless its unintended meaning is undoubtedly what the majority of observers, with no local knowledge of its aetiology, will be drawn to."

The council unanimously accepted the consultation result. Credit: Google Maps

She added: "While many white British residents may understand and empathise with the offence this sign may cause, we cannot begin to truly reflect the impact that this sign may have on those directly affected.

"To consult in the absence of their voice being heard is deeply disappointing and quite frankly shameful."