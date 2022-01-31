Woman dies in M5 crash - police issue appeal for witnesses

A woman, believed to be in her 20s, has died following a collision on the M5 in the early hours of Monday (31 January).

The woman, who was a pedestrian, has not been formally identified but her family have been informed.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are keen to hear from anyone with information about how she came to be on the carriageway.

The M5 was closed northbound between junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare and junction 20 for Clevedon from midnight until around 7.30am while emergency services were at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, however an investigation is underway and police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

People have been asked to get in touch if they were travelling along the M5 between junctions 21 and 20, or were on Kenn Road at around midnight, especially if they have any dashcam footage which could help enquiries.