Five men have been charged with public order offences over a disorder at a Boxing Day hunt meet in Wiltshire.

There were clashes between pro and anti-hunting groups outside the Red Lion pub in Lacock, Wiltshire.

The incident happened on December 27 last year at the annual Boxing Day meet of the Avon Vale Hunt, which took place a day later than planned as Boxing Day was on a Sunday.

Wiltshire Police have today (February 1) confirmed five men have been charged with public order offences and are now set to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on April 6.

They are:

Adrian Earl, 52 and from Calne

Callum Lewis, 26 and from Westbury

Evan Lorne, 18 and from Melksham

Andrew Purbrick, 59 and from Westbury

William Renny, 30 and from Westbury

Wiltshire Police have also undertaken a review of their approach to policing the incident which will be published once criminal proceedings have been completed.