A man has been fined for punching a police horse in the head before a National League play-off final in Bristol.

Peter Mincher, of Lindsay Road in Hartlepool, caused unnecessary suffering to the horse on June 20 last year, a court has heard.

The incident happened before the Hartlepool United and Torquay United match which was held at Ashton Gate Stadium.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,215.

PC Tom Williams - one of Avon and Somerset's football officers - described the assault as "completely unacceptable".

He said: “Incidents of disorder have risen nationally this season and I’d like to reassure both fans of football and other members of the public that we continue to work closely with partners, including clubs, to make matches a safe environment for all.

“There is absolutely no place for any kind of violence in football and we will deal robustly with anyone who engages in such behaviour.”