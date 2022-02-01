Play video

Hundreds of people ran through the city of Gloucester in memory of a 16-year-old boy who died after being stabbed last month.

Ramarni's uncle Danny Davis vowed to run 5km every day in January to raise money for youth services in the city - but he says he could not believe the amount of people who joined him on his final run.

He said: "We weren't expecting this turnout tonight. It's incredible. The whole city has got together to raise awareness around knife crime.

"I haven't got the words to be honest. It's overwhelming. It's put a smile on my face."

Ramarni's mum Zoe says the support from the community has helped her family grieve and the event would have put "a big smile" on her son's face.

Ramarni died from stab wounds in Gloucester city centre. Credit: Family

Ramarni Crosby, from Frampton on Severn, died after being stabbed in the centre of Gloucester on December 15.

His family described him as "a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.".

Three teenagers have been charged with murder and are being held in custody.

Danny's final 5km run was attended by the Mayor of Gloucester, local sports clubs, family, friends as well as those who had never met him.

Nick Gazzard, whose daughter Hollie died eight years ago when she was stabbed to death by her ex-partner, says he wanted to show his support.

Nick said: "Every time we hear another life being lost it actually affects us greatly.

"Sometimes it is difficult to come down to these events because it brings back all those memories. But we must show support for people who are doing something positive to change the culture within the city."

Danny's running challenge has raised more than £13,000, with the funds going to local charity Increase the Peace which offers mentoring and support to young people in Gloucester.

The charity's founder Delroy Ellis said: "I worked with Ramarni for two years so it's personal to me.

"He was a ball of fun and very positive. But this is not just one persons problem. This is our city and we need to educate our young people."