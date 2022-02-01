Lionel Richie cancels European tour dates due to 'impact of Covid'

Lionel Richie has cancelled his European tour dates - including a summer concert at Cornwall's Eden Sessions - due to the impact of Covid.

The star was one of several music icons who was booked to perform in front of crowds at the Eden Project over the course of 2020/2021 before the gigs were axed due to the pandemic.

Though other performances have been successfully rescheduled, it was announced today (February 1) that Lionel Richie's performance would not be going ahead and ticket-holders will be automatically refunded.

The June 14 Cornwall gig is not the only concert the 72-year-old is cancelling - as he confirmed he is pulling all of his European tour dates.

Lionel Richie said: “As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.

"The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew.

"I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely.”

What are the Eden Sessions?

The Eden Session take place annually. Credit: PA

The Eden Sessions are a series of live concerts held annually at the Eden Project, near St Austell in Cornwall.

Organisers hope to encourage audiences to think about their connection to the natural world and how they can reduce their impact on the environment.

Who is playing at the Eden Sessions 2022?

The 2022 lineup so far:

My Chemical Romance - 16 & 17 May

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 15 June

Diana Ross - 21 June

Bryan Adams - 29 June

