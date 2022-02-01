A luxury hotel and wedding venue in North Somerset is set to close after being "hit hard" by the Covid pandemic.

Backwell House, which is a revamped Georgian home, opened as a wedding venue, luxury hotel and restaurant in 2016.

But its owners have now announced it will close from the end of March.

In a statement, they said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has made the last two years extremely difficult for many businesses, but the hospitality industry and Backwell House have been particularly hard hit.

"The management and staff have worked extremely hard to try and make a success of the hotel and restaurant despite these difficulties.

"Therefore, it is with great regret that the decision to close Backwell House has been reached.

"As long as staff can be retained to provide the quality service our guests expect and deserve the hotel and restaurant will continue to operate until 31st March 2022."

The hotel has reassured guests that deposits and bookings from April 2022 will be refunded in full.

The post ended by saying: "Backwell House would like to thank all of their loyal guests who we have enjoyed looked after over the last six years."