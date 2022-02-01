Major fire breaks out at Cornwall industrial estate

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Cornwall.

The blaze is believed to have started in a building in Longdowns on the A394 at around 8pm last night (January 31).

Four pumps from Falmouth, Helston and Tolvaddon were sent to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at around 1am but crews remain at the scene and motorists have been told to approach the area with caution.

“Two appliances and two water carriers are still on scene,” Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said in an update at 7am.

“They will remain on scene for some time dampening down.

“Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Highways have been requested to assist with traffic management on the A394, as crews use a hydrant to replenish their water tanks.”