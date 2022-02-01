A "gang of men" in balaclavas threatened a driver at a petrol station in the Cotswolds before taking is car, prompting a police investigation.

Gloucester say four men approached the motorist at the Esso station in Stow Road, Moreton-in-Marsh, at around 11.15pm on Sunday (January 30).

Two of the men drove off in the stolen red Golf GTD, while the others followed in a second vehicle, thought to be a silver or light-coloured Nissan X-Trail.

Police believe the men are linked to an attempted burglary in Granbrook Lane, Mickleton, earlier the same evening.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who may have witnessed either of them, is asked to contact police online, quoting incident 457 for the Mickleton incident or 468 of 30 January for the Moreton incident

Alternatively you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.