Transfer Deadline Day always brings about a certain sense of panic and excitement as football teams try to make signings at the eleventh hour.

And there was certainly some last-minute drama for our teams in the West Country as Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town all made changes.

The biggest signing of the day was arguably Argyle’s acquisition of highly-rated Fulham full-back Steven Sessegnon.

The 21-year-old has joined the League One side until the end of the season, with manager Steven Schumacher describing him as a “great addition to our squad”.

Sessegnon has joined the Pilgrims on loan from Championship side Fulham. Credit: Plymouth Argyle

“We are delighted to have Steven join us at Argyle,” he said.

“He is a young player who has Championship experience as well as representing England at youth and under-21 level.

“He will be a great addition to our squad and will provide competition in the wing back areas of the pitch or even in midfield.

“We look forward to seeing him on the pitch and we are sure the Green Army will be excited to see Steven play.”

Elsewhere, Exeter City signed Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips on loan until the end of the season and let defender George Ray join Leyton Orient.

Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips has joined the Grecians on loan. Credit: Exeter City

Cheltenham Town signed Jamie Soule on loan from West Bromwich Albion while Bristol Rovers signed Elliot Anderson on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Scotland Under-21 international joins the Gas after making two appearances for Newcastle’s first-team - both against Arsenal.