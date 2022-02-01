Police investigating report of rape in Cornwall alleyway

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly raped in a Cornwall alleyway.

The incident took place on Madford Lane in Launceston between 12.25am and 1.05am on Sunday (January 30).

A woman in her 40s was reportedly approached by two unknown men and assaulted in a nearby alleyway, Devon and Cornwall Police say.

Both men are described as wearing tracksuit bottoms with hooded tops on.

Officers want to speak to a possible witness who was in the area at about 12.30am walking his dog - he is thought to have spoken to the victim.

Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist out investigation, to get in touch via 101.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/008565/22.