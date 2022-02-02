Audi driver abused riders before spooking horse with close pass

A police investigation is underway after a horse was spooked by a motorist who then verbally abused riders.

Avon and Somerset Police say the riders were going through Chipping Sodbury High Street when a car reversed out of a parking bay, apparently totally unaware of them.

They say a woman - who was driving the silver Audi TT - then verbally abused the rider and continued driving but got too close to the horses, causing one to spook.

The incident happened on High Street, near to the Spar, on Sunday 23 January.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver herself, any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help is asked to call 101 and give the collision reference 2022/381.

"CCTV enquiries into this incident are underway, the rider who made the report was written to earlier this week and a formal notice requiring details of the driver at the time has been sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle reportedly involved."