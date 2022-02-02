The full line-up for Boardmasters 2022 has been revealed - and it features some huge names like George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings of Leon.

Alongside the three main headliners, other acts revealed today (February 2) include London indie-rock band Bombay Bicycle Club, Liverpool trio The Wombats and indie four-piece The Lathums.

Bastille, Joel Corry, Tom Brennan, Shy FX and Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley are also among the acts performing this year.

The festival will take place between August 10 and 14.

It was cancelled in 2019 because of extreme weather warnings and again in 2020 due to the pandemic in 2020 - but it went ahead last year, with 50,000 festival-goers attending.

Boardmasters Festival Credit: PA

Where is Boardmasters Festival?

Boardmasters takes place across two sites in Newquay.

The main arena is on Watergate Bay in Newquay, where you will need a ticket. Camping and car parking is also located there.

The surf competition - the Boardmasters Open - is on Fistral Beach in Newquay. You don't need a ticket for this.

At Fistral Beach you’ll find the Boardmasters Open – our surf competition – plus our beach bar, shopping village and more. You don’t need a ticket for Fistral Beach.

Can I still get tickets for Boardmasters 2022?

Boardmasters’ Day Tickets go on pre-sale tomorrow (4 February), and general on sale Friday 5 February.

Wednesday and Thursday Entry Camping, VIP Camping, and 3 Day No Camping tickets have already sold out.

More information can be found on the festival's website.