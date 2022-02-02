Truro Cathedral lights to stay on amid U-turn - but not forever

Truro Cathedral has backed down from immediately switching off its flood lights after the announcement caused a local outcry.

The cathedral announced last week that it would be no longer be lit up all year round at night in a bid to help the climate.

But there was uproar on social media when the news emerged that the iconic building's lights would be shut for good, with pleas to keep them on and even a petition launched.

Canon Elly Sheard said the decision was the start of the cathedral's journey towards reducing its carbon footprint to zero.

Initially planned for Monday (January 31), the proposed switch-off which attracted emotional responses has now been pushed back to March.

Visible from all of central Truro, and from near enough any point in the hillside areas of the city, the cathedral’s lights are a fond sight for many who live nearby.

Resident Lynn Sellwood said: “I understand how much the illuminated cathedral means to the local community, especially in these dark times. I find it moving to see the bright cathedral at the heart of the city.”

Tanja Etc, who lives close to the cathedral, added: "It actually really lifts my spirits on dark winter nights and I know I’m not alone on that. Please find a way to keep the lights on, using renewable energy and technologies.”

However chief operating officer of Truro Cathedral, Sean O’Neill, said while the switch-off will be delayed - it is still happening.

Mr O’Neill said it’s “not as simple” as adding some solar panels or replacing the lights.

Pointing to the huge urgent repairs which need doing to the cathedral, as well as the need to reduce its CO2 contribution, he said: “We’re aware of the many impassioned local people who are saddened or dismayed to hear of the lights switch-off and of the petition to keep the lights on.

“Others compare the carbon output to the amount of joy generated and whilst we’re not ignorant of these we must take action to address our own carbon footprint.

“It is true that switching off the lights will save the cathedral some cost each year, money that can be better applied taking practical steps to other carbon reducing initiatives as part of the Church of England’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2030, something we’re taking seriously.

Locals opposing the switch-off have said the lit-up cathedral brings them huge joy and brightens their evenings. Credit: BPM Media

“Truro Cathedral relies on the generosity of visitors and congregations. We are delighted that so many choose to support us. However, existing income is barely sufficient to maintain the building leaving little if anything to address large projects, even in a normal year, let alone after the debilitating effects of a pandemic.

“Any change to a Grade One listed building must follow a strict process; there are multiple factors to consider, which makes change take time and often come at significant cost. It sadly isn’t as straightforward as adding solar panels or plugging in an LED lamp to replace the existing ones.

“And at a time when we have water literally streaming through the roof into St Mary’s Aisle and requiring urgent repairs costing £404,000 we cannot justify spending tens of thousands of pounds on a new flood-lighting system. There are also many other priorities which need our time, attention, and expenditure more urgently than the lighting.”

Truro Mayor Steven Webb said he supports the decision to turn the lights off but hopes to see them on for some occasions.

“I support them reducing the carbon footprint, but I’d like them to at least leave it to keep it on for special times. Then it becomes more special," he said.

“People are, perhaps, only noticing it because it’s being turned off. We have an amazing cathedral and I don’t think we embrace it enough.”

Cathedral bosses have said it isn't as simple as using more eco-friendly LED lighting. Credit: BPM Media

He finished by saying: “There is also a powerful and important message to be heard from the absence of light; a message of hope for the natural world in which we live and a message of support for those people across the world whose lives are, even now, being disastrously impacted by the effects of climate change.

“We all need to reduce our energy use as the technology will only take us part of the way to zero carbon, energy efficiency and reduction are also vital. Every step, large or small by individuals and by organisations, makes a difference.”