Rapper Little Simz will headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holts stage this summer.

The news was confirmed by organiser Emily Eavis on Clara Amfo's Future Sounds Radio 1 show this evening.

Eavis added that more announcements on the line-up will come in March.

The event, which was cancelled for two years in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, will finally return between Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 June 2022.

Billie Eilish was the first artist to be confirmed for this year, and will be the festival's youngest ever solo headliner.

She's been booked for the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night.

The only other artist to be confirmed is Diana Ross, who'll perform in the coveted Sunday legends slot.

However, a few other artists have self-confirmed their place, including Crowded House, Craig Charles, Confidence Man, Papaphone and Black Dyke Band.