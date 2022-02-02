A man in his 80s has died after a crash in Bristol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 2.25pm yesterday (1 February) on Kingsway in St George.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware and are being assisted by specially trained officers.

The road was closed for more than three hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may hold dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222025980 or complete the force's online appeals form.