Two officers who were policing the Kill The Bill protest which turned violent have described the experience as "terrifying".

Jasmine York, 26, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of riot and arson being reckless as to whether property was damaged or life endangered. She denies any wrongdoing.

The jury previously heard she was the "leader and instigator" as the violence unfolded outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol.

Two police officers - Sergeants Lucy Williams and Nick Smart - have now given evidence in court saying they saw their colleagues being attacked by a crowd and were pelted with bricks and bottles.

Sgt Smart said at one point he felt singled out and thought he may not make it home to his children.

People had gathered for a peaceful protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on March 21 last year.

The protest began on College Green and moved through the city towards the Bridewell Police Station.

York, of Arnos Vale in Bristol, is accused of being instrumental in turning a peaceful protest into a night of rioting.

Sgt Williams told the jury she saw an officer being pulled from the line in front of the police station and she and other officers went to rescue him.

Asked how she felt about the incident, she replied: “Terrified. I think it was hard to see at the point where it was going to end.

“Nothing like anything I had experienced in my career or my life, to be honest.”

Sgt Williams told the court she remembered seeing York at the front of the protestors.

“(She was) riling up the crowd, leading the chants, ‘Our Streets’ and the crowd were repeating.

“I felt that her behaviour was encouraging aggression and abuse among the crowd. The crowd were repeating the chants – basically just being led by her.”

Asked to describe York’s tone, Sgt Williams replied: “It was very angry and very aggressive… very loud.”

She told the jury that mounted police officers were deployed to try and push the crowd back from outside the police station but that did not work.

“Members of the crowd were resisting, shouting and chanting, missiles were being thrown at the horses and they were not able to push through,” she said.

“They were shouting, ‘Get that animal off the horse’ and ‘Get that pig off the horse’.

“I have never experienced chanting before with that level of aggression and to me it felt like hatred towards the police and why we were there – it felt aimed at us.”

Mounted officers were deployed to police the incident Credit: PA

Sergeant Nick Smart, who was also on duty outside the police station, said bottles and stones were thrown at officers.

“We were met with hostility from the crowd. They were shouting, ‘kill the police’ and, excuse my language, ‘f*** the police’,” he said.

Officers were attempting to hold the line as the protesters surged forward and they used their shields to push them back from getting to the police station, the court heard.

“My shield was grabbed multiple times. I was sprayed with aerosol as was my visor,” he said.

“My colleagues were having their shields and batons grabbed and were being pulled into the crowd, which was horrific to see, and we had to get them back out of the crowd – it was very violent.”

Sgt Smart said he saw York leading the crowd in chants of “f*** the police” and “whose streets? Our streets”.

“It felt like a mob mentality where there was a risk of the crowd surging forwards,” he said.

“During a melee of people coming forward, I would use my baton to stop them coming forward to protect me and my colleagues, I think I did strike her with my baton.

“She was coming forward to try and get through the line.”

Sgt Smart said the crowd repeatedly shouted his collar number, which made him feel like he was being singled out.

“I played rugby and American football in the past and I am a big guy and I was terrified,” he said.

“I have got kids at home and you think, ‘am I going to get home?’ You saw people sucked into the crowd.

“We train for it but when you see it in real life it is totally different.”