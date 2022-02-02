Play video

Jess Oliver describes preparing for the 3,000 mile challenge

Two university friends have become the fastest female pair to complete a 45-day rowing challenge across the Atlantic - despite having no previous experience in the sport.

Jess Oliver - who is from Gloucestershire - and her best friend Charlotte Harris were competing in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

The race - which involves around 30 teams from across the world - takes competitors through 3,000 miles of water, sometimes facing 30ft waves.

Jess is currently in Antigua spending time with family and friends after the mammoth race, which she described as a "complete whirlwind".

Play video

"We've been off the boat for six days and I don't think we've had any time to process what's happened yet", she said.

During the pair's trip, the boat capsized in 30ft waves and they were also confronted with sharks.

"The capsize was one of the more dramatic things that happened across the Atlantic. Charlotte was the one on the awes and she just heard this absolute roar, looked to her left and saw a wall of white water coming towards her.

"So we capsized, the boat did a 360, both of our cabins got completely drenched in salt water but we just got back on with it, fixed the steering and started rowing again."

Before training for the race, the pair had no rowing experience at all so, Jess said preparation was key.

"Neither of us knew anything about the ocean - the longest time we'd spent in the water was going for a swim.

"There was so much preparation we needed to do for the two years beforehand, so by the time you get to the start line you do feel quite prepared. But there's nothing that can really prepare you for what's out there."

The pair have raised over £40,000 for their charities - Shelter and Women's Aid - but their fundraising continues.

They are also planning to host a ball in London in the hope they will reach a goal of raising £100,000.